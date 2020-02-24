backpack.jpg

The bag recovered by a fisherman.

 Sunset Beach Police Department

SUNSET BEACH — Police say that a person fishing off of a pier Saturday found a dead pit bull stuffed inside a backpack.

The Sunset Beach Police Department said the backpack had been weighed down with dumbbells. An emaciated black and brown female pit bull had been stuffed inside and the dog appeared to have been in the water for no more than a day or two, police said.

Police said on their Facebook page that they gave the dog a proper burial on town property.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact their department.

