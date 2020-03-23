A former Winston-Salem police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual battery involving an incident that occurred while he was on duty and answering a 911 call at a local hotel, Police Chief Catrina Thompson said in a statement Monday morning.
Harry Lee White III, 37, of Summit Landing Drive in Brown Summit, has been charged with sexual battery. The charge of sexual battery is a Class A misdemeanor, which has a maximum penalty of 150 days in jail.
The sexual assault is alleged to have happened on Feb. 20. At 1:38 a.m. that morning, White responded to a 911 hang-up at the Best Western Plus University Inn, at 3050 University Parkway. Four minutes after White had cleared the call, the Winston-Salem Police Department was notified that a woman had alleged White sexually assaulted her.
According to the arrest warrant, White is accused of placing his hands on the woman's buttocks "for the purpose of sexual arousal and sexual gratification."
"Supervisors from my Patrol Division immediately responded to the hotel and, based on the allegations, transitioned the investigation to detectives from the Special Victim's Unit of the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division."
White was put on administrative leave. Thompson said that, after consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, White was charged with sexual battery. White was taken into custody Monday morning and was fired from his job as a police officer.
"I must apologize to you for this behavior of one of my former personnel, but I will not tolerate this type of assault on one of our citizens by a police officer," Thompson said in her statement. "Please rest assured that I hold our personnel to high standards, because I know that is what you expect of me and of your police officers."
White has worked for the police department as an officer two different times. He first began at the police department in January 2005. Then in August 2017, he resigned for other employment opportunities, according to a news release from the police department.
White returned to the police department in July 2019.
White received an unsecured bond of $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on May 28.
