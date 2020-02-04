HIGH POINT — Prosecutors cited the state's self-defense law as their reason for not charging a man who shot a painting contractor in the chest Jan. 30, according to a spokesman for the High Point Police Department.
The Violent Crimes Unit consulted with the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, which declined to prosecute at this time, police said this morning.
Lt. Matt Truitt said the case was declined because of the state's "castle doctrine," which gives residents the right to defend themselves with deadly force in certain situations.
Officers responded to a reported shooting at 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 30 to 802 Lakecrest Ave. at Chatham Woods apartment complex. Byron Castillo, 48, an independent painting contractor from Winston-Salem hired by the complex, had gone to one of the apartments to complete some type of painting work, police said.
It's unclear, Truitt said, if Castillo was trying to use a key to gain entry into the apartment.
Someone inside the apartment shot Castillo, who then went to the complex's office to tell someone he had been shot, Truitt said. Police have not released the identity of the person who shot Castillo.
Castillo remains in intensive care at a local hospital and "his condition is still continuing to improve," police said today.
Cyrus Brown, the lead assistant district attorney in High Point, declined comment on the case this morning when reached by phone at his office.
