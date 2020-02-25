generic lights.jpg

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man late Monday in the area of Pembroke Road and Battleground Avenue, authorities said.

The man drove himself to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse at 300 Green Valley Road, where police were called about 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Greensboro police. The man, who was not identified, was taken by paramedics to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police are looking into whether the man knew who shot him, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn. No suspect information was available Tuesday morning, he said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

