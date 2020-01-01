ASHEVILLE — Police say a man robbed a Domino's Pizza with a machete and then tried to start a fire.
The Citizen-Times reports the incident occurred late Monday night in Asheville.
Police said in a statement that Curtis Andrew Wallace Jr., 29, told Domino's employees that he would "chop heads off" before locking them in an office and then a freezer.
Police said that Wallace took nearly $700 from a safe. They said Wallace then tried to start a fire in one of the pizza ovens when the employees were still trapped. He was taken into custody when police arrived after an employee called 911.
Wallace faces multiple felony charges. They include first-degree kidnapping and a count related to damaging the $10,000 pizza oven.
An inmate database showed that Wallace was sent to jail under a $400,000 secured bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.