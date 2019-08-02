A 23-year-old Lexington man faces charges in the shooting death of another Lexington man.
Nautica Raquan Smith, of the 100 block of Lillie Drive in Lexington, was arrested at his home and jailed in Davidson County. He was denied bond. Smith is due in Lexingto District Court on Sept. 27.
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of 209 Federal Street in Lexington, where they found Pedro Manzano, 28, of Lexington, with a gunshot wound. Davidson County EMS pronounced him dead.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or the Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.