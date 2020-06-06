GREENSBORO — Police have released photos of a person they believe may have been involved in the vandalism of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.
Officials are asking that anyone with information about the man contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be shared on the P3tips app or website. All tips will remain anonymous.
The museum was vandalized when someone broke a window around 7:30 p.m. on May 30. That was the first night of local protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. His death sparked protests across the nation. The earlier protests in Greensboro on May 30 were peaceful, but later that night and the next night, vandals shattered windows at mostly downtown stores and looters ran off with merchandise. Police and city officials have attributed the violence to outside groups not interested in protesting peacefully.
John Swaine, the museum's CEO, estimates the damage at about $4,000 to a monument attesting to the power of young people who in the 1960s ignited a sit-in movement that is credited with integrating lunch counters across the South.
