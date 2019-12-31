police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K on New Year's Eve.

Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Police said the suspect demanded money in a threatening manner before fleeing east on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to send a tip via the P3tips app or website.

