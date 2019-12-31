GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Circle K on New Year's Eve.
Officers responded about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to the Circle K at 3001 Pleasant Garden Road for a report of a robbery, police said in a news release. Police said the suspect demanded money in a threatening manner before fleeing east on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to send a tip via the P3tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.