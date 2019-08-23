HIGH POINT — Officers are watching you as schools go back into session.
From Aug. 26 until Sept. 6 the High Point Police Department's Traffic Unit will conduct "Operation School Watch."
The two week initiative will focus on traffic violations around school zones. Those violations include speeding, seat belt usage, pedestrian school crosswalk violations, graduated driving violations and school bus stop arm violations.
The officers will use marked and unmarked vehicles, motorcycles and police spotter strategies. Some officers will follow school bus routes watching for motorists who fail to stop for stopped school buses displaying red lights and stop arms.
Officers will also watch students' driving habits as they drive to and from school.
Greensboro Police, the Guilford County Sheriff's office and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are also participating.