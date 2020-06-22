Police tape
HIGH POINT — Officers are investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old early this morning. 

A news release said High Point officers responded to the area of Meredith Street and Hoover Avenue about 12:20 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was shot. 

Tawan Tyrese Thompson, 19, of High Point was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. 

Police said Thompson was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition. 

Suspect information is limited, police said, and will not be released at this time. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000

