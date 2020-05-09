GREENSBORO — Police have identified the victim of a shooting early today as a 52-year-old Greensboro man.
Officers who responded about 6:20 a.m. to the area of Dawson Avenue and Abington Drive found Harold Lyndell Plummer with a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital but later died, police said.
Police said they have no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.