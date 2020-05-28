BURLINGTON — A man found in a Burlington yard with several gunshot wounds died from his injuries Wednesday, sparking an investigation police said in a news release.
Officers found 49-year-old Warren Frederick Mebane when responding about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured man in a yard in the 1200 block of Evans Street, police said.
Police said Mebane was shot multiple times. Alamance County EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Mebane was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.
Police did not release any suspect information, but said they are actively seeking information. Anyone with information should call 336-229-3500. To remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or use the P3 Tips app. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.