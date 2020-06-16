GREENSBORO — Police say they are investigating after officers found a shooting victim this afternoon.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Trinity Avenue about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.
Police said one victim with a gunshot wound was found and that the victim's condition was unknown.
No further details about the victim were released.
There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
