GREENSBORO — Police said two people were injured Tuesday night in a shooting at an East Wendover Avenue apartment complex.
Both male victims were in stable condition, police said in a news release. No further details about the victims were available.
Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to 2504 E. Wendover Ave., the Brooks Place Apartments for a reported disorder in the parking lot. They learned while on the way that shots had been fired. Officers found one male victim with a single gunshot wound at the scene, police said.
While investigating, officers learned a second male victim had been taken by private vehicle to a local medical facility. He also had a single gunshot wound.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.