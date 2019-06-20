GREENSBORO — Police identified the victim in Thursday's shooting outside the Walmart along East Cone Boulevard as 39-year-old Korey Lee Fitzgerald of Greensboro.
Officers responded at 1:06 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting at Murphy USA at 2107 16th St. and found Fitzgerald with at least one gunshot wound, police said in a news release.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Police spokesman Ron Glenn said police are in the early stages of the investigation and do not yet have suspect information.
Thursday's shooting marks the city's 19th homicide this year.