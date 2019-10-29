Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, of Hutton Street in Winston-Salem, was driving an SUV near the corner of Pittsburg Avenue and Burton Street shortly after noon when he was shot Tuesday, according to police. Investigators say he was not alone in the vehicle when he was shot, but the suspects fled before police arrived.
Police said earlier in the day it appeared Jamison was shot while on West 23rd Street. The car was found pulled onto the sidewalk at the intersection.
The departments Criminal Investigations Division and its Violent Firearm Investigations Team have taken charge of the case.
The recreation center and areas surrounding Kimberley Park were closed Tuesday, police said.
Nearby Kimberley Elementary School has a teacher workday, and its operations were not affected by the shooting, according to investigators on the scene.
Children could be seen playing in backyards and in areas of the park near the area of the shooting.
Investigators erected a privacy screen around the SUV in an apparent attempt to prevent people from seeing inside the car. It's not clear if the dead man was still in the vehicle.
There have been 22 people killed in the city in 2019.
