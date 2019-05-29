red light generic

GREENSBORO — Police on Wednesday identified the pedestrian killed Sunday in a DWI crash as a 54-year-old Greensboro man.

Tesfalem Zeru Sertsionas was hit and killed on Franklin Boulevard near Naco Road, police said in a news release.

Police charged Ronnie Matthews, 52, of Greensboro with DWI, felony hit-and-run and felony death by vehicle in the wreck.

Police said Matthews was southbound on Franklin in a 2005 Lincoln Navigator when he struck Sertsionas, who died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Matthews, who was uninjured, left the scene and later returned, police said.

He remains in the Guilford County jail on $200,000 bail.

