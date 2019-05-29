GREENSBORO — Police on Wednesday identified the pedestrian killed Sunday in a DWI crash as a 54-year-old Greensboro man.
Tesfalem Zeru Sertsionas was hit and killed on Franklin Boulevard near Naco Road, police said in a news release.
Police charged Ronnie Matthews, 52, of Greensboro with DWI, felony hit-and-run and felony death by vehicle in the wreck.
Police said Matthews was southbound on Franklin in a 2005 Lincoln Navigator when he struck Sertsionas, who died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Matthews, who was uninjured, left the scene and later returned, police said.
He remains in the Guilford County jail on $200,000 bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.