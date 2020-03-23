Winston-Salem police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Saturday night outside the Traveler's Inn in northwest Winston-Salem.
Police said officers responded to a report of the shooting at 11:26 p.m. at 5906 University Parkway.
A man was found unresponsive in the parking lot area. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to save his life.
Members of the department's Criminal Investigations Division have identified the victim as 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez. His next of kin has been notified.
Police said the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident, and no other injuries were reported."
No arrest has been made in what is the city's fourth homicide for 2020.
By comparison, there were three homicides through March 21, 2019.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation call (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. En Español: (336) 728-3904.
Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
