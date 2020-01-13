arrest.jpg
GRAHAM - A Greensboro man faces additional charges in connection with a Jan. 6 shooting that critically injured a 19-year-old, police said. 

Abdur-Rahman Waheed, 21, is now charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property, Graham police said. On Jan. 7, police announced his arrest and said he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and jailed on a $350,000 secured bond.

At 9:39 p.m. Jan. 6, police went to The Pines Apartments in the 700 block of Ivey Road because of reports of shots heard in the area. They found James Blackwell, 19, shot in the head. He was taken to a local trauma center by helicopter and was being treated for life threatening injuries. His condition remains critical, a police department spokesman said.

Alliyah Jenee Crouse, 20, of Graham, was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property. She was arrested at her home without incident and is being held in the Alamance County Jail without bond. A first appearance was set for this afternoon.

