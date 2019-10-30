GREENSBORO — Police have charged the mother of a baby who was found abandoned early Sunday morning.
Tori Stimpson, 33, of Greensboro, was charged with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.
The child, who is a few months old, was found in the 900 block of Benjamin Benson Street at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.
The child was taken to a hospital to be evaluated after it was discovered. It is now in the custody of a family member and appears to be doing OK, Glenn said.
Police are not releasing further details about the incident, he added.
