GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder in Tuesday's fatal shooting of another Greensboro man, police said.
Rodney Damian Artison, 27, was arrested Friday and is being held in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.
Police gave no motive in the shooting.
Officers found 28-year-old Frederick Elijah Green in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted before Green was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.