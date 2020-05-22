day police car.jpg

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder in Tuesday's fatal shooting of another Greensboro man, police said.

Rodney Damian Artison, 27, was arrested Friday and is being held in the Guilford County jail, police said in a news release.

Police gave no motive in the shooting.

Officers found 28-year-old Frederick Elijah Green in a parking lot in the 4400 block of West Wendover Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted before Green was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org.

