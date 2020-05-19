GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Greensboro man in Charlotte today in an April 17 shooting that left one man dead and three other people injured.

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said in a news release.

Sweeney is accused of fatally shooting 44-year-old Robert Bernard Phillips.

Police said about 7:30 p.m. April 17 that officers were in the 4400 block of Beckford Drive for an aggravated assault.

Police said at the time that Phillips was one of three victims taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died. The other victims, two adults and a juvenile, all had injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent through the P3tips app or at P3tips.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments