GREENSBORO — Police arrested a 17-year-old Friday in a burglary last month where a group of men rammed an SUV into a store before stealing guns and ammunition.
Kaylan Matthew Stimpson, no address listed, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said in a news release.
Police said they connected Stimpson to the June 25 burglary at Atlas Firearms. Stimpson is now charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen firearms, according to police.
After the burglary, the store owner told WGHP-Channel 8 that a group of men rammed an SUV into the wall of the store about 5:30 a.m. that day. The thieves stole guns and ammunition before taking off.
Police said they are still searching for other suspects in the Atlas Firearms burglary.