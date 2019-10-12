GREENSBORO — A woman accused of abducting a 3-year-old girl from a playground is in custody Saturday after being turned in, police said, by "an associate."
N'deneszia Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro is facing charges of first-degree kidnapping in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment and an unrelated assault charge, police said.
Lancaster is accused of taking Ahlora away from her older siblings while she played on a merry-go-round at Claremont Courts Apartments off Phillips Avenue. Ahlora was found Thursday night in front of a local church.
Police have not yet released a motive in the abduction.
"Police are questioning her and getting as much information as they can right now," said Ron Glenn, spokesman for the police department.
Glenn said Lancaster was brought to one of the police stations Saturday morning by someone she knows.
"There was no resistance," Glenn said.
When asked if Lancaster was cooperating with questioning Glenn answered again, "there was no resistance," but wouldn't expand.
Officers learned of Ahlora's abduction after her three siblings, ages 9, 7 and 5, ran into their Claremont Courts apartment and told their uncle that a woman had left with Ahlora.
The woman told Ahlora's oldest sister that she would bring Ahlora back, said Shaye Wallace, Ahlora's stepmother.
More than 100 federal, state and local officers began searching for the toddler and her abductor.
On Wednesday evening authorities released surveillance photos taken from a video captured at the apartments and a nearby Dollar General. A Greensboro resident saw the photograph and identified Lancaster as a woman living at an apartment off Utah Place, the family said. Police also matched the photo to Lancaster, who they said was already in their database of previous cases.
Glenn said police are investigating accusations that Lancaster assaulted someone before the kidnapping. Glenn, who is attending numerous fundraisers for the police department Saturday, said he didn't have the information about that assault immediately available.
Police said a pastor at Words of Faith Christian Center at 917 Dillard St. found Ahlora and called police, who confirmed it was the missing girl.
She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where family members said doctors found no injuries on her.
On Friday afternoon she was reunited with friends at the playground where she was taken.
GREENSBORO — A woman accused of abducting a 3-year-old girl from an apartment's playground on Wednesday is in custody, police said on Saturday.
Police charged 22-year-old N'denezsia Lancaster of Greensboro with first-degree kidnapping of Ahlora Lindiment and an unrelated assault charge.
Police said she is still being processed but will be held in the Guilford County jail.
Officers learned about Lindiment's kidnapping Wednesday evening after her three older siblings ran inside their apartment and told their uncle a woman had led Ahlora away from the merry-go-round where they were playing at Claremont Courts Apartments on Phillips Avenue.
Federal, state and local police scoured the area searching for Ahlora and her alleged kidnapper.
Ahlora was located Thursday evening by a church pastor when she spotted the toddler walking near Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street, six miles from the apartment where she was kidnapped.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.