GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a person involved in a larceny about 3:50 a.m. on Monday on Central Park Avenue.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect.
Police ask anyone who knows the suspect or anyone who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or visit P3tips.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.