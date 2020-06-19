Larceny suspect

Surveillance footage of suspect in June 15 larceny on Central Park Avenue in Greensboro.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a person involved in a larceny about 3:50 a.m. on Monday on Central Park Avenue. 

Surveillance footage shows the suspect. 

Police ask anyone who knows the suspect or anyone who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or visit P3tips.com

