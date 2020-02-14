Winston-Salem police made two arrests Friday night in connection with an incident Thursday in which the driver of a stolen Mercedes SUV accelerated toward an officer, crashed into a police car and plowed into the passenger-side door after the officer had retreated into the car.
Antwon Trebon Allen, 23, of Hattie Avenue was charged with assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting injury, assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.
Artis Denard Johnson Jr., 28, of Zuider Zee Court was charged with felony possession of a stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz and an unrelated offense, according to police and an arrest warrant. Johnson was identified as being a passenger in the SUV when the incident occurred, police said.
Johnson hasn’t been charged with any offenses related to the SUV striking the police car, police said.
The run-in began around 7:40 p.m. Thursday as officers were looking for a 2019 Mercedes GLS450 4Matic that was reported stolen from Greensboro.
Two investigators in unmarked police vehicles located the SUV and used the police vehicles to block the Mercedes at the intersection of North Liberty and 25th streets, police said.
Officer Scott Bracken then approached the Mercedes, and the SUV’s driver accelerated toward him before hitting the police vehicle, then hitting the passenger door after Bracken got inside, police said.
The driver of the Mercedes hit the police vehicle’s door hard enough to force it back into the body of the vehicle, police said.
Bracken was treated and released at a hospital for injuries to his hand, which occurred when the police vehicle was struck by the Mercedes, police said.
Officer Marquis Parker, in a second police vehicle, fired a shot from his handgun as the Mercedes was moving toward Bracken, police said. Police said there was no evidence anyone inside the Mercedes was injured.
The driver of the stolen Mercedes was able to get away, and Gang Unit investigators worked with detectives in the Criminal Investigations Unit in response to the crime.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers found the Mercedes abandoned in the 3800 block of Barkwood Drive, which is near Smith Reynolds Airport.
Allen and Johnson were taken to the Forsyth County Jail on Friday with Johnson’s bond set at $7,500, a court record shows. Bond information was not available for Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.