GREENSBORO — A 35-year-old woman is the fourth person to face charges in the deaths of two people found after an apartment fire last month, police said.
U.S. marshals arrested Cassandra Lynn Reynolds in Victorville, Calif., on Wednesday, Greensboro police said Saturday in a news release.
She is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as one count each of first-degree arson and kidnapping.
Police responded at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 23 to 703 Summit Ave., Apt. 5, to assist the fire department for a structure fire. Firefighters found someone inside but were unable to save the victim. A second person was later found dead inside the apartment.
Police identified the victims as 55-year-old Kevin Hugh Moore, who lived at the apartment and 44-year-old Lewis Franklin Humphrey of Greensboro.
Police said both deaths are being investigated as homicides.
Last month, officers arrested 18-year-old Chris Adrean Collins of Greensboro in the deaths. Damian Roger Verwey, 20, and Rebecka Ellen Willard, 23, no address listed for either, were arrested earlier this month in Michigan. All three face the same charges as Reynolds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz.