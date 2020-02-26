HIGH POINT — A 56-year-old shelter manager at Open Door Ministries is recovering after he was severely beaten in the face late Friday night by someone staying at the shelter, High Point police said Wednesday.
Lakevin Doward, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and was jailed on $20,000 secure bail, police said.
Officers responded just before midnight Friday to Open Door Ministries at 400 N. Centennial St., where the nonprofit helps the homeless and the hungry.
Grosjieon Lacha Moore of High Point suffered serious fractures to his face and was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, according to Lt. Matt Truitt, a police department spokesman.
Steve Key, executive director of Open Door Ministries of High Point, said Moore has been released from the hospital and that staff and clients are concerned about him and his recovery.
"We hope that he is able to return to work soon," Key said Wednesday in an email.
Key said Moore also is a pastor, although his role at the nonprofit is that of shelter manager.
Officials said it is not clear what prompted Doward, who was staying at the shelter, to attack Moore.
Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 336-889-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.