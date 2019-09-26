generic police lightbar day (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

GREENSBORO — A man was charged with murder Thursday in a 2018 death that officials last month determined was a homicide, the city's 37th that year.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Krystal Dell Avery, 32, died from blunt-force trauma on Dec. 12, 2018, but police and the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not rule her death a homicide until last month.

Glenn said they waited for the autopsy report to rule Avery's death a homicide because the cause of death was not immediately clear. 

She was found dead at 2004 Veasley St.

At 8:15 a.m. Thursday, police charged 23-year-old Jeremiah Brown of Greensboro with first-degree murder and served him with unrelated felony warrants. 

Brown is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Danielle Battaglia at 336-373-4476 and follow @dbattagliaNR on Twitter.​

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments