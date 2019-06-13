GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a break-in at a restaurant that happened Sunday morning.
Between 7:02 and 7:05 a.m., someone threw a rock at the front door of Isabella’s Pizza Pub at 5315-A Liberty Road in the Forest Oaks area and shattered the glass, a sheriff's office news release stated. The robber entered the business and rummaged through the cash register drawers and ransacked the business' office.
About $400 was stolen during the incident.
Anyone who knows the identity of the individual involved or has any information concerning this incident, please contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.