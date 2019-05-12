generic police lightbar day

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a shooting late Sunday afternoon, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue at 5:43 p.m. in reference shots fired. They found a gunshot victim, who was then transported by EMS to a local hospital. The victim was in stable condition, the release said.

A gray four-door sedan is believed to have been involved, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

