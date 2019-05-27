police lights.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

GREENSBORO — A person was injured in a a shooting early Monday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 1:43 a.m. in the area of 15 St. Croix Place, according to the release. They located a victim in stable condition, who was taken by EMS to a local hospital.

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.

