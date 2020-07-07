GREENSBORO — One person injured in a shooting was found on North O. Henry Boulevard early this morning, police said in a news release.
About 2:30 a.m., police said officers were investigating an aggravated assault in the 3200 block of North O. Henry Boulevard and found one person with injuries.
No further details were available.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
