KERNERSVILLE — Five days after several people were arrested in the June death of a Kernersville man, the State Bureau of Investigation is releasing more information in the case.
Kenneth D. Kelly, 41, of 229 Century Blvd., was fatally shot in his apartment on June 23. Other people were in the apartment at the time of the slaying.
More than five weeks later, Sajae Charles Woodley, 17, of Charlotte, was arrested in Lincolnton and Justin Norey Noland, 19, of 4630 Kings Gate Drive in Winston-Salem was arrested in the Triad, said Scott Williams, special agent in charge with the SBI. Jacob Michael Townsend, 19, of Durham, was arrested in New York City. All three were charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Williams declined to say how the three men knew each other or Kelly, but he said the robbery was planned. He said the three arrested men met each other in Greensboro.
Items were stolen from Kelly’s apartment during the slaying, law enforcement previously said, though Williams declined to detail what they were. They haven’t been recovered yet.
Woodley was arrested in Greensboro about a month before the shooting, on April 25, for an unrelated robbery in Charlotte, Williams said. A gun was seized from him at the time of his arrest. When Townsend was arrested in New York, he too had a gun, Williams said.
“It’s undetermined if it was used in (Kernersville),” Williams said. “The lab will be looking at it. Townsend and Woodley were violent guys.”
In addition, Townsend is listed as an absconder on the N.C. Department of Public Safety website.
Townsend remains in New York. Williams said the New York district attorney’s office hopes to indict him this week on weapons charges for the gun he had at the time of his arrest. It’s unclear if Townsend will fight extradition to North Carolina.
Law enforcement has arrested everyone they expect to charge with murder, Williams said. However, there are still additional people they would like to speak with in connection to Kelly’s death, he said.