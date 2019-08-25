GREENSBOR — Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault in the area of Spring Garden and Warren streets late Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Officers responded to the area at approximately 10:37 p.m. and located one person suffering from an injury that was not considered life-threatening. The individual was taken to an area medical facility for treatment.
Police did not have any information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.