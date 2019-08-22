Three people were shot at a mobile home park off the 4600 block of South Main Street shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem Police said.
After receiving reports of a shooting at the Lambeth Mobile Home Park, officers found three people shot and wounded at the scene, police Lt. Eric Montgomery said.
The victims are one adult male and two male teenagers. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Montgomery said.
He declined to identify the victims.
One of the victims underwent surgery Thursday night, Montgomery said. Two of the victims have what Montgomery believes are non-life-threatening injuries, but he didn’t know their conditions.
“We are still very fresh in our investigation,” Montgomery said. “It is always disheartening when anyone is a victim of violence, especially gunfire. It’s especially disheartening when it’s minors.”
Investigators believe more than one suspect left the scene in a vehicle.
Before the shooting occurred, there was a large gathering of people at the scene, police said.
Officers are searching for suspects. Montgomery described the shooting as senseless violence.
“We do not at this time have anyone in custody,” Montgomery said. “We believe that there was more than one person responsible for it (the shooting).”
More than 35 police and detectives responded to the shooting. Detectives are following up on leads, Montgomery said.
Residents in the mobile-home park live close to each other, he said.
“I would like to think that someone saw something,” Montgomery said.
“We would hope that they would say something.”
The officers and detectives spoke to neighbors and residents seeking clues about what happened.
Investigators will try to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting, he said.
“We are going to talk to neighbors to see if we can find people who are willing to come forward with information,” Montgomery said. “We will investigate to try the find the motive behind this (shooting).”
Investigators found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but they haven’t found any guns that were use in the shooting.
“We are still searching for them,” he said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.