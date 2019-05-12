Updated 9:18 a.m. Sunday
GREENSBORO — A shooting early Sunday morning left a 22-year-old man dead and two others with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Greensboro police said.
Tre’vis Rashad Hawkins of Greensboro died after he was taken to a local hospital and police are investigating his death as a homicide, according to a news release from police.
At 2:11 a.m., officers responded to the Mill Entertainment Complex at 816 S. Elm St. in reference to a shooting. Officers found Hawkins and two other victims who were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The complex is just south of downtown Greensboro.
Suspect information was incomplete, but police said a green Dodge Challenger is believed to have been involved.
The investigation is ongoing.