KERNERSVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday evening.
At about 7 p.m., officers responded to 104 Linville Springs Road in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from Kernersville police.
Upon arrival, officers located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported by EMS to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police are not currently searching for any suspects in the case, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (336) 996-3177.
