20190918g_nws_shooting_map
By Tim Rickard tim.rickard@greensboro.com

GREENSBORO — Two people were shot early Tuesday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., officers responded to the 1700-block of Grove Street in reference to a discharge of firearms, a police news release stated. Upon arrival policefound  two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. One victim is in serious condition. The other victim was treated and released.

There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

