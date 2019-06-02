emergency scene a fire engine and an ambulance (stock)

GREENSBORO — Officers responding to an assault call found two people suffering from possible gunshot wounds late Saturday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 10:54 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 1205 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and found the two victims. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment; their conditions are not considered life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a cash reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

