Updated at 8:33 a.m.
The three people found shot to death inside a home in Burlington have been identified, police said in a news release late Sunday night.
The victims are:
• Dana Underwood, 47, of Ireland Street, Burlington;
• Tyson Bennett, 43, of Tate Street, Burlington; and
• Anthony Fitcher, 46, of South Carolina.
It is believed Underwood and Bennett had been in a previous relationship. This was an isolated incident on Adams Street and there is no threat to the community, police said.
The investigation is continuing.
BURLINGTON — Three people were shot and killed in Burlington on Sunday, WGHP/FOX8 reported.
Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
Officers have secured the area and said the victims were found inside the home, according to a tweet from Burlington police.
They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.
At 1540 Burlington Police, Fire & EMS responded to Adams St in reference to a shooting. Officers have scene secured and located victims inside the residence. Officers do not believe a continued threat exist to the community and that the incident is contained to Adams St residence— Burlington Police-NC (@BurlingtonNC_PD) September 15, 2019
