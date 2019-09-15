Police tape
BURLINGTON — Three people were shot and killed in Burlington on Sunday, WGHP/FOX8 reported.

Police, fire and EMS officials responded to Adams Street at 3:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers have secured the area and said the victims were found inside the home, according to a tweet from Burlington police.

They believe there is no longer a threat and the incident is contained to the Adams Street home.

