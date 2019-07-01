BURLINGTON — Three people were fatally shot in an apartment on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Burlington police.
At 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 15 Perry Circle in reference to a shooting. Officers found three victims inside the apartment with fatal gunshot wounds. The victims had not been positively identified as of late Sunday, according to the release.
The shootings are not believed to be random, police said, and investigators believe the suspect was known to at least one of the victims and had been in the apartment earlier in the day.
At least one caller provided authorities with a description of the suspect and the direction in which the suspect had fled on foot.
Shortly after the shooting, an officer detained an individual near the scene. That person was being questioned by investigators.
Further information was not immediately available. The identities of the victims will be made public once positive identification has been made and their families have been notified, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or texting 8398 to 274637. Cash rewards are possible.