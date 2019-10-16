Jordan Lamar Dickerson

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a Pelham man wanted in connection with an early morning shooting should be considered armed and dangerous.

Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of 1576 Chandler Mill Road, Pelham, is wanted in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Investigators believe Dickerson shot 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden multiple times at the residence following an altercation between the two men. Harden is currently being treated for life threatening injuries at a hospital.

Arrest warrants for Dickerson include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Dickerson is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

