WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that a Pelham man wanted in connection with an early morning shooting should be considered armed and dangerous.
Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of 1576 Chandler Mill Road, Pelham, is wanted in a shooting around 12:30 a.m. at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Investigators believe Dickerson shot 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden multiple times at the residence following an altercation between the two men. Harden is currently being treated for life threatening injuries at a hospital.
Arrest warrants for Dickerson include assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.
Anyone who sees or knows the whereabouts of Dickerson is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.