WENTWORTH — A Pelham man wanted in an Oct. 16 shooting in Ruffin has been arrested.
Authorities said Jordan Lamar Dickerson, 28, of 1576 Chandler Mill Road, Pelham, shot 40-year-old Deontae Deshawn Harden multiple times at Harden's residence at 113 Trailer Drive in Ruffin after a dispute between the two men, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff's Office news release.
Dickerson is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.
He was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center with bail set at $500,000.
