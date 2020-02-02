Two pedestrians have died after being struck by a vehicle overnight in Gastonia.
The driver later left the scene, according to Gastonia Police officers.
The incident occurred at 2:23 a.m. Sunday at 420 E. Long Ave., near Morehead Street,
Katelyn Brooke Abernathy, 24, of Gastonia, faces several charges including two counts of felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and felony hit and run resulting in death.
She was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.
Charles Henry Love, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Keytiada Tyschica Montay Cooke died during surgery at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
Abernathy was driving a 2014 Honda Accord and traveling west on East Long Avenue at the time of the collision, according to warrants. She went off the road to the right, struck the raised concrete curb and drove up onto the sidewalk before striking Cooke and Love, according to warrants.
Police found Abernathy and her vehicle by canvassing the area and looking through DMV records.
When police found Abernathy at her home, she reportedly told an officer, "I didn't mean to do that."
She made two other statements, including, "I was about to come to the station and turn myself in," and "I would have never done that on purpose," according to search warrant affidavits.
