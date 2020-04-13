A hit and run driver struck and killed a 21-year-old in Thomasville on Easter Sunday, police said.
Halie Marie Cook of Thomasville was on foot around 9:40 p.m. Sunday when she was hit and killed by a vehicle that was in the westbound lane of Cloninger Drive, according to a statement from police.
Cook's body was found in the area of 13 Cloninger Drive.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Cook did not stay at the crash scene, and police say they are unsure which direction the vehicle headed after leaving.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Thomasville Police Sgt. Tony Burgess at 336-475-4205.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.