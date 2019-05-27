GREENSBORO — A 52-year-old man is charged in the death of a pedestrian in a vehicle crash late Sunday, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Ronnie Matthews of Greensboro faces charges of DWI, felony hit-and-run and felony death by vehicle, according to the release.
Officers responded to the scene on Franklin Boulevard, near Naco Road, at 11 p.m. Sunday.
A 2005 Lincoln Navigator driven by Matthews was southbound on Franklin and struck the pedestrian, who died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.
Mattews left the scene and later returned, police said.
Authorities have not identified the pedestrian, pending notification of the family.
Matthews was uninjured. He is at the Guilford County jail and his bond was set at $200,000.
Police are continuing their investigation.
