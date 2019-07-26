GREENSBORO — Police found one person injured from a shooting Friday night.
Officers responded about 8:20 p.m. to the area of Burbank and East Bragg streets on a discharge of firearm call and found one person who had been shot, police said in a news release.
The victim was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and evaluation, police said. No further details about the victim or what happened were released late Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.