GREENSBORO — Authorities say they are investigating an aggravated assault involving gunfire injuries that occurred early this morning.
In a news release sent about 1:30 a.m., Greensboro Police said officers were on scene investigating the assault on Sampson Street near Gate City Boulevard.
Police said one person was found with injuries from gunfire. The assault appeared to be targeted and no hazard exists for the public, police said.
Police did not identify the victim or provide any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
